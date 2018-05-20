Jungkook Flashed His Abs During BTS’ ‘Fake Love’ Performance At the BBMAs & The ARMY’s Losing It

Bow down to BTS! The Bangtan Boys stole the show at the Billboard Music Awards with an epic FIRST performance of “Fake Love”, and we’re in love…especially with Jungkook’s abs.

Um, did you just catch that? BTS just turned the entire audience at the Billboard Music Awards into ARMY members with their rousing performance of their new single, “Fake Love”. Not only was it a total banger, but this was the first time BTS has ever performed “Fake Love” on television. This is the boys’ second time at the awards show, and somehow, this performance was even better than their debut. We’re absolutely living for “Fake Love” — and that choreography!

You know, the guys said on the red carpet ahead of the awards show that they had been practicing their choreography for the performance for three months. And it showed. We’re just wondering how long Jungkook had flaunting his six pack in the works! Jungkook practically ripped off his shirt during a particularly sexy dance move, and our jaws hit the floor hard. Dude is ripped! Their set ended with a really sweet embrace between all of the band members. It couldn’t have been more perfect!

BTS is up for the Top Social Artist award, the same prize they won in 2017. That was their first time visiting the Billboard Music Awards — or any awards show in the United States. Voting for Top Social Artist opened on May 15 this year, and by the 17th, the boys already had 20 MILLION votes in their favor. Never say that the ARMY aren’t the most dedicated fans in the entire world!

This is honestly a historic week. Just two days before their Billboard Music Awards performance, they released their new album, Love Yourself: Tear! We’ve been listening to it nonstop since it came out, so it was such a treat to see them perform one of its amazing songs live!