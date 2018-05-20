Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2018 Photos — Camila Cabello & More

So many A-list artists turned out for one of the biggest nights in music. Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, and so many more dazzled on the red carpet. See all the best photos here!

The Billboard Music Awards red carpet is always the place for the hottest artists in the music industry to make a fashion statement. The BBMAs kicks off the summer awards show season, so the celebs love to have fun at the annual event. The first celebrities to arrive to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet were Frankie Grande, Erika Jayne, Justine Skye, and Diplo. Keep checking back to see all the latest photos from the BBMAs red carpet!

Last year, Camila Cabello wowed in a sexy red lace dress. Hailee Steinfeld sizzled in a metallic sheer dress, while Halsey turned up the heat in a bra and trench skirt. These ladies and so many more stars are always taking fashion to the next level with their looks. Slay all day, girls!

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran are tied for the most nominations. Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, and more are set to perform during the show. Janet Jackson will be receiving the Icon Award and will perform for the first time in 9 years.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Ironically, the BBMAs are taking place the same day as the first night of the American Idol finale. Kelly, who is now a coach on The Voice, was the first-ever American Idol winner. Kelly will be performing “Whole Lotta Woman” during the show. Kelly has such a great personality, so you know she’s going to be incredible at hosting!