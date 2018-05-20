Billboard Awards’ Wackiest Dressed 2018 — Bebe Rexha, Z LaLa & More

The Billboard Music Awards provide the opportunity to get creative with fashion, and as always, the celebs on this year’s red carpet didn’t disappoint. Check out the wildest looks here!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are about to begin, but before it does, tons of our favorite celebs are gracing the red carpet with their presence. But this show isn’t a black-tie affair, which gives the various musicians and presenters the opportunity to think a bit more out-of-the-box with their style choices.

Bebe Rexha was one of the first celebrities on the carpet who ditched the traditional gown and went for a velvet black dress with sleeves covered in sheer fabric attached that jut out, giving the allusion that she had sharp wings. Singer Z Lala also caught our eye by wearing a wild medal dress which she paired with towering locks. Think a futuristic Marge Simpson, but with black hair instead of blue.

The BBMAs have been held annually since 1990, so there have been over two decades of interesting fashion statements made at the event. Even just last year, Halsey caused a stir with her take on the underwear as outerwear trend. The “Bad At Love” songstress wore a white Sergio Hudson bra as a shirt, which showed off plenty of cleavage. The undergarment was paired with a high-waisted khaki Juun I skirt, which was belted around her waist. She also rocked strappy gladiator Monika Chiang heel boots that wrapped all the way up to her thigh and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. The mix of the literal bra and a trench coat-inspired skirt ended up being an interesting way to mix feminine elements with menswear. Definitely more interesting than a simple dress!

But the red carpet is just the beginning! There are plenty of performances lined up throughout the show, which mean we could definitely see more wild outfits. Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show, which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Click through the gallery above to check out the most outrageous looks of the night! The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.