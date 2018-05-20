The hunks are out for the Billboard Music Awards! Shawn Mendes, Jesse McCartney & more gents looked super handsome on the red carpet!

The boys dressed up for the BBMAs and had us drooling over their looks! Early on the carpet, Derek Hough, Jesse McCartney, Diplo and Shawn Mendes set the tone for the evening. All men opted for bright suits and jackets, and who doesn’t love a man in color?! Derek showed up in a bright blue leather jacket, black pants and a white T-shirt, keeping things casual while showing E!’s Jason Kennedy his go-to club dance moves. Jesse McCartney, who is back with his new hit “Better With You,” showed up at the Billboard Music Awards in a teal suit that had us all swooning!

Shawn Mendes looked adorbs in in a grey suit, and there was a ton of speculation surrounding his “Special Guest” seated between he and Camila Cabello inside the BBMAs! The singer, who is set to perform this evening, has been rumored to date Hailey Baldwin, and we’re wondering if she’ll show up with him tonight! Others are questioning if the “Special Guest” is Taylor Swift, who is in currently in LA for her Reputation Tour!

Diplo, the ultimate Instagram commenter and DJ, showed up in a light blue suit that fit right into the colorful trend for the evening. Of course, the K-Pop group BTS hit the red carpet and had the crowd screaming over the music sensations. The 7-member group didn’t coordinate their looks, and instead went for all different colors and patterns. Namjoon opted for a graphic, button-up T-shirt with dragons on it and a pair of sunglasses and hoops in his ears. The other members stayed on a blue and red color scheme and fit right into the American red carpet style.

Other hunks at the Billboard Music Awards including Luis Fonsi, who wore a pink jacket, and Khalid wore a colorful sweatshirt.