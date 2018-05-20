‘American Idol’ Finale Live Blog: The Top 3 Perform To Win It All

‘American Idol’s first night of the highly anticipated finale is here and the remaining three contestants are set to give the performances of a lifetime for one last chance to come out on top. Follow along with our live blog for the exciting night here!

It’s night 1 of 2 for the American Idol finale and we’re so ready for it! After a thrilling season of incredible performances and memorable moments from some of the best talent in the world, it’s time for the final stretch. Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe are the remaining three contestants after America’s votes and at the end of tonight’s episode we’ll be down to the final two. Follow along with our live blog here as we join host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for what’s sure to be an epic night of emotional highs and lows as we get closer to the revivial’s first winner!

Bobby Bones is back as a mentor for this episode and after a random drawing, Caleb is up to impress America first. He takes on a song written for him called “Johnny Cash Heart”. The sweet lyrics of “you are my June in my Johnny Cash heart” is an ode to one of the most legendary country couples of all time and Caleb definitely represents it well with smooth vocals but he seems a little more tense from the high pressure. Katy loves the song but feels like it’s one of the weakest performances she’s ever seen from him and encourages him to take on the song as his own. Luke agrees that he was more tight than usual and would like to see him up there being more loose and free. He leaves the stage with the constructive criticism and aims to do better in the next two performances.

Keep refreshing for updates!