Amber Rose Hangs With Taylor Swift After Going To Her Concert — Shading Kanye West & Kim K?

Amber Rose hung out with Taylor Swift after her concert at the Rose Bowl on May 19! But is this meet up a subtle diss at Kim Kardashian & Kanye West, who dated Amber and feuded with Taylor?

Taylor Swift, 28, invited a very special guest to her Reputation tour show on May 19: Amber Rose‘s 5-year-old son Sebastian! The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Story to document her kid’s excitement throughout the day up until the show, and continued to post adorable videos of him singing along to Tay’s tracks, like “…Ready For It?” and “I Did Something Bad.”

But the fun didn’t stop there – Amber and Sebastian were invited backstage afterwards, where they met up with the 10-time Grammy winner! The mom-of-one then shared a sweet image of her boy smiling with Taylor, who was holding a bouquet of flowers that Amber mentioned getting her in an earlier Instagram video. “Thank you @taylorswift you have made my baby the happiest lil Pumpkin ever!” she captioned the post.

Sebastian’s father Wiz Khalifa was also invited to the epic concert, which featured guest performances by Selena Gomez and Troye Sivan. Khalifa took to his own social media accounts to film his son meeting the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker for the first time. In the clip, you can see Taylor kneeling on the floor to get to the child’s level, and giving him a high five. Later, she gives him a warm hug.

In one of the videos, you can hear the singer tell Sebastian that she “was so excited to see your mom.” She later posed for pictures with Amber, as well as with other famous guests like Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts. Of course, we did know that the Amber-Taylor meet up was bound to happen on this tour. Back in March, the “Delicate” songstress gifted tickets to the model’s son, as well as a bunch of Reputation merchandise.

But if you happened to see one of the photos of Taylor and Amber together without context, you may have immediately thought “OMG IS THIS A KANYE WEST AND KIM KARDASHIAN DISS?” Here’s the thing: it wasn’t, okay? Taylor did something incredibly sweet for a 5-year-old fan, and it does not matter at all that both she and Amber have bad blood with Kanye.

As we previously told you when the singer sent Sebastian the tickets, Kim isn’t even mad about it. “Kim saw Amber’s video and she thought it was really awesome and cute,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’d feel the same way if an artist that one of her children liked did the same for them as well. Kim thought Taylor gifting Sebastian and Amber Rose with a gift basket and VIP concert tickets was very sweet for Sebastian especially because he’s a young fan.” Anyways, we’re glad Sebastian had a great time meeting his idol!