Sheku Kanneh-Mason: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky 19-Year-Old Royal Wedding Cellist

When Meghan Markle calls, you come, & that’s exactly what cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason did when the now-Duchess of Sussex asked him to perform at her royal nuptials!

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, was due to perform in Los Angeles when he received a personal call from Meghan Markle, asking if he would play the cello at her wedding to Prince Harry. “I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes,” Kanneh-Mason revealed in a Kensington Palace statement. “What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!” The 19-year-old prodigy blew everyone away as he played while Meghan and Harry took a private moment to sign the register. Here’s everything to know about the British musical star!

1. Sheku Kanneh-Mason was on Britain’s Got Talent!

It’s very clear that Sheku has talent, but he and his six siblings actually competed on the show Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 as a musical group. The talented family was sent home after reaching the semi-finals of the show.

2. Sheku was named BBC’s Young Musician of the Year in 2016.

He was the first black musician to win the award, since its creation 38 years ago.

3. The virtuoso cellist was due to perform with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra but he ditched them to perform at the Royal Wedding — but we don’t really blame him.

“I was sad for a moment, but I was also thrilled for him. It’s such a moment for him and he’s such a wonderful musician,” LACO’s executive director Scott Harrison told the LA Times. Sheku was suppose to perform the the orchestra to celebrate their last concert of its 50th anniversary season.

4. Sheku first performed for Prince Harry last year.

Prince Harry was blown away after seeing Sheku perform, as a student of the Royal Academy of Music, last summer at and event for the Halo Foundation in London. He and Meghan Markle were so impressed, they personally requested his attendance and performance at their nuptials! The cellist was dressed for the event by British fashion designer Paul Smith, who has also been a long-time fan of Sheku.

WATCH: Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays cello for the 600 guests at St. George's Chapel for the #RoyalWedding https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/edOEURZU1o — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018

5. There is a BBC documentary about Sheku Kanneh-Mason & his life.

Titled “Young, Gifted and Classical: The Making of A Mastro,” the BBC four-part series details the life of Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Following his hours of diligently studying music, to family time, viewers get a firsthand at his extraordinary talent.