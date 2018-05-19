‘SNL’: Robert De Niro Takes On Robert Mueller Again To Terrify Donald Trump In ‘Sopranos’ Tribute

He’s back! Robert De Niro returned to ‘Saturday Night Live’ to strike fear into the heart of President Trump! Check it out right here!

As much as we love watching Kate McKinnon play Special Counsel Robert Mueller, no one can top Hollywood legend Robert De Niro‘s impersonation on Saturday Night Live! Thankfully, they brought him back! In the latest cold opening Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) assembles his squad including Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller), Rudy Giuliani (Kate), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) at a diner in New Jersey to discuss their schemes. That’s when De Niro drops by, which has Trump freaking out! The best part has to be the incorporating of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” which plays throughout the sketch! Look familiar? It’s because the whole scene is giving a playful nod to the HBO show The Sopranos! Check out more photos from season 43 of the hit comedy show right here!

This insanely funny sketch is a fitting follow-up to the show’s recent cold openings taking jabs at Cohen. On April 14, Stiller once again took on the embattled attorney. This time Robert Mueller (played by Robert De Niro) hooked Cohen up to a lie detector and began questioning him about Stormy Daniels. Sound familiar? It’s because they 2 actors basically recreated a classic scene from Meet the Parents! Then, they started breaking down all of the presidential code names and they are pretty amazing! For instance, Trump is “Putin’s Little B*tch” and both Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are “Girlfriend.”

Stiller returned on May 5 to once again reprise Cohen. In this installment, the panicked lawyer started calling people in Trump’s inner circle seeking help as the Special Counsel’s investigation closed in. This included the briefest of chats with Ivanka and Jared (Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon) and Trump’s personal doctor Harold Bornstein (Martin Short). Finally, he ended up on the phone with the president and his alleged former fling, the real Stormy! Naturally Trump got Cohen off the phone and began trying to romance the porn star. However she was having none of it! “Sorry Donald, it’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change but storms a-comin’ baby.” Wow!