Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Rings: First Look — Pics & Video

A wedding ring lasts a lifetime, and the ones these royals exchanged on May 19 are beautiful! See them below!

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, had a fairytale wedding on May 19, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The bride looked glowing and gorgeous and aside from a few moments of nerves in the beginning, Prince Harry was smiling the whole time! The newly married couple exchanged rings during the ceremony and we’ve got the pictures!

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings,” said an official statement from Kensington Palace. “Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop. The rings will be carried to St George’s Chapel on the day of the Wedding by The Duke of Cambridge, in his capacity as Best Man.”

Meghan’s engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry and made by the jewelers at Cleave and Company. The center diamond was sourced from Botswana and two smaller stones on each side are from Princess Diana‘s collection. The diamonds themselves probably cost around $50,000, some experts estimate, but since the ring is now a part of history, it could be worth a million dollars. “The [engagement] ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” Harry said in an interview with the BCC after their engagement was made public.

The Archbishop leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/861sNLbZD0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

“It’s beautiful and he designed it, it’s incredible,” Meghan added. “Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”