Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding: Gospel Choir Performance Captivates World

Twitter is beyond hyped about a gospel choir performing ‘Stand By Me’ at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding! Watch the stunning rendition and see fan reactions here!

If you thought Meghan Markle, 36, wouldn’t have a hand in the royal wedding planning, you’d be mistaken! As the world watched her and Prince Harry tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, people were stunned to see that the ceremony included a sermon from Bishop Michael Curry and a gospel choir performance of “Stand By Me.” The American R&B 1961 classic hit was sung by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir in the West End of the chapel, and it certainly left Twitter speechless.

“Us before this wedding started: “Meghan probably doesn’t get to plan any of this.” After the Bishop and the gospel choir: “WE WERE DEF WRONG ABOUT THAT.” THANK YOU, MEGHAN! #Royal Wedding,” one fan tweeted. “A glorious Fire and brimstone African American preacher; a gospel choir nailing Stand By Me. Megan markle and, by association, the royal family have just given the British government a lesson in what an inclusive society looks like,” said another.

Fans were delighted to see the incorporation of traditionally black religious traditions in a church wedding that is being watched by billions of people across the globe. Meghan, of course, is half-black, so it makes perfect sense that her special day would include aspects of her own culture. These aren’t the only “woke” moments during the ceremony. Breaking royal tradition, the bride walked into the church by herself – a boldly feminist move. She and the groom also decided to be announced as “Husband and Wife” instead of “Man and Wife” since it creates a greater sense of equality between them. Meghan also refused to include the phrase “to obey” Harry in her wedding vows.

WATCH: A choir sings "Stand By Me" for the 600 guests in St. George's Chapel for the #RoyalWedding https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/am19iU8ihL — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018

A glorious Fire and brimstone African American preacher; a gospel choir nailing Stand By Me. Megan markle and, by association, the royal family have just given the British government a lesson in what an inclusive society looks like. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 19, 2018

But then there were also sweet touches courtesy of Harry. The groom paid tribute to his mom, the late Princess Diana, by handpicking her favorite flowers and adding them to the bride’s bouquet. The day prior to the big event, Harry picked several different florals from the couple’s private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock. This selection deliberately included Forget-Me-Nots – which were the Princess of Wales’ favorite flower – as a way to honor Diana’s memory during the royal wedding. Congratulations to the newlyweds!