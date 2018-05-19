Priyanka Chopra, The Beckhams, & More Celebrity Guests At The Royal Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, David and Victoria Beckham, and more celebrities flocked to the U.K. to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel. See all the famous guests at the royal wedding here!

The time has finally come for Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, to each say “I do!” But it wouldn’t be a wedding without plenty of guests in attendance to celebrate the couple’s union. Of course, Prince William and Kate Middleton were there, but tons of stars also got an invite to the special occasion. David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, and more celebrities arrived at St. George’s Chapel on May 19 to watch Meghan and Harry get married! Oprah Winfrey arrived on the early side wearing a pastel pink dress featuring lace appliqués which she paired with a wide brimmed hat. You know your wedding’s a big deal when Oprah shows up!

While the majority of the guest list was kept a secret prior to the wedding, we did have confirmation that Meghan’s close friend Priyanka Chopra, 35, would be attending. About a month before the royal nuptials, the Quantico actress confirmed she had RSVPed to the big event in an interview with Us Weekly. “I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Priyanka gushed about the bride to the magazine. “I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan.”

At the time of the interview, Priyanka did admit that she hadn’t picked out a dress to wear to the wedding yet. With only a month to finalize a decision, we’d say the Baywatch star totally nailed her look for her pal’s special day. She wore a pastel blue skirt and jacket set with a lilac hat. It’s absolutely perfect for a royal wedding!

