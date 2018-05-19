Rihanna Flaunts Her Cleavage & Sexy Legs In Little Black Dress — Taunting Chris Brown?

So hot! Rihanna just shared a photo of herself rocking a stunning LBD! Is she after a certain someone’s attention?! See the sexy photo right here!

If it’s a day that ends in Y, then Rihanna is dazzling us with her insane figure in another jaw-dropping outfit — and we’re living for it! The 30-year-old just posted a stunning couple of photos featuring her amazing curves in a skimpy black dress and a black jacket. As always, the pop songstress gave the camera her most pouty glare while showcasing her cleavage! Love it! So…did she have someone in mind with this little photo shoot!?

Although unlikely, the mind always lands on Chris Brown, 29, in moments like this. Why? Because it’s common knowledge that, despite their horrifying history, he still cares for her. “[He] is loving all the sexy pics Rihanna has been posting for her lingerie and beauty line,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she looks sexier than ever and he is totally turned on by her perfect curves. The pics are making him miss her even more and he wishes they were still together. Not only does he still have a lot of love for her, but her topless pics are driving him crazy with desire. Chris really wants to be with her again.”

However, Hassan Jameel, Rih’s billionaire boyfriend, is much more likely the one she’s hoping is looking. Rumor has it, she and Jameel are inching toward marriage, which has Chris losing his mind! “Chris is also really shocked to learn that Rihanna may be so in love with her new guy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has major regrets about how things ended between them and he feels like the more serious she gets with her boyfriend, the less chance he has of ever getting back together with her,” the source added. “Chris is disappointed that he may never have another shot at making things right with Rihanna. If she ends up marrying this guy, Chris will be devastated.” Poor Chris. However, keep the incredible photos coming, Rihanna!