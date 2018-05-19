Queen Elizabeth Stuns At Royal Wedding In Lime Green Outfit

It’s all about the bride today, but let’s not forget about the most powerful woman in England, the Queen! She looked so great in neon green at the wedding — see her outfit below!

Queen Elizabeth, 92, is known for her bright and bold outfits, and at the wedding of her grandson Prince Harry, 33, to Meghan Markle, 36, on May 19, she rocked her signature look once again! She wore neon green! “Her Majesty The Queen is wearing a delicately flared dress in lime, lemon, purple and grey printed silk. The coat is an edge to edge coat with a frogging fastening in lime silk tweed. Both are by Stuart Parvin,” read an official release from Kensington Palace.

“Her Majesty is wearing an Angela Kelly hat, using the same lime silk tweed with sinamay adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price. Her brooch is The Richmond Diamond Brooch with pearl drop.”

The Queen offered Meghan access to her jewelry collection for the big day. Meghan’s “veil is held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893.” At Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s wedding, back in 2011, the Queen wore a pretty yellow coat with matching hat embellished with satin roses. She carried a tan purse and wore tan heels. She wore white gloves for the formal occasion and pearl earrings!

The Queen has to “approve” of Harry’s bride, and it’s a step in the right direction that she is allowing Meghan, who is a divorced, bi-racial American, into the Royal Family! It’s really true love! The Queen met with Meghan’s mother Doria for tea the day before the wedding, on May 18. Meghan’s mother Doria wore a light green coat and dress at the ceremony.