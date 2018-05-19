Priyanka Chopra Looks Lovely In Lavender Shift Dress At Royal Wedding

To support her good friend on her big day, Priyanka Chopra arrived at Meghan Markle’s wedding looking breathtaking herself! See her look right here!

Meghan Markle‘s BFF, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning at the Royal Wedding on May 19. There was a ton of speculation leading up to the wedding if Priyanka was going to be a bridesmaid, but Meghan did not have a traditional bridal party. Prince William was Prince Harry‘s best man, but Meghan did not have a maid of honor. William’s son Prince George was a page boy, and William’s daughter Charlotte was a bridesmaid. It’s customary in England for the bridal party to be children!

Priyanka looked flawless, wearing a lavender shift dress that fit her like a glove! Priyanka’s dress was still being tailored late last night, she revealed on her Instagram. Dress drama! Since fascinators or hats are required for these formal, royal events, she wore a gorgeous one by iconic designer Philip Treacy.

Of course, Priyanka‘s beauty look was absolutely amazing as well! Makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave Priyanka a bold, berry lip that was gorgeous! She is a Pantene brand ambassador and just told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY she is loving the new Pantene Pro-V Micellar Shampoo and Conditioner for healthy, shiny hair! “I’ve always been a huge fan of Micellar water in skincare and I’m so excited Pantene has introduced it to mass haircare — I’m obsessed!”

Meghan married Prince Harry at noon on May 19th at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. There were approximately 600 guests, including Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and of course, Queen Elizabeth! Sadly, Meghan’s father was not in attendance.