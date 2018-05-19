Princess Eugenie Channels Jackie O In A Light Blue Dress & A Simple White Fascinator

Princess Eugenie toned down her look for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s nuptials, wearing a light blue dress and silk white fascinator.

The ever-fashionable Princess Eugenie stunned in a made to order Gainsboug dress at the Royal Wedding today! The 28-year-old daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was a vision in the British fashion label, wearing a light blue custom gown. The short-sleeve baby blue dress was right on trend with the rest of the Royal Wedding guests, who are asked to wear bright colors and no black. It’s also required for women in attendance to wear fascinators, or decorative hats, and have their heads covered in the church. While Princess Eugenie is known for her wild fascinators, she opted for a simple topper this morning — a silk, white boater fascinator. Her look appeared to be very Jackie O inspired! Princess Beatrice similarly opted for a blue color scheme, wearing a headband instead of an over-the-top fascinator, as well.

Recall at Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s wedding, Princess Eugenie also wore a vibrant blue look, created by Vivienne Westwood. Even more out-there was her fascinator, that she went viral for during the 2011 affair. Even more, her sister, Princess Beatrice, wore a wild fascinator to the first Royal nuptials, and then auctioned it off for $75,000 for charity!

Princess Eugenie is currently preparing for a wedding of her own! The princess is set to marry Jack Brooksbank in October, also at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Meghan and Harry’s ceremony is, as well. The couple will also become neighbors with the newlyweds, moving into the Ivy Cottage residence at Kensington Palace! Princess Eugenie has been living with her sister, Beatrice, but ahead of her wedding, she’ll move in with her nightclub owner fiancee, and that can only mean tons of Sunday night dinners with their royal cousins!