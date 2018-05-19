Royal Wedding: Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out While Arriving For Harry & Meghan’s Nuptials

Too cute! Photos have surfaced of Princess Charlotte cheesing it up for the cameras while headed to the royal wedding! See the pic right here!

Okay, it’s time we admit something. Although Meghan Markle, 36, looked totally gorgeous throughout her wedding, her now-niece Princess Charlotte nearly stole the show! The 3-year-old cutie was absolutely adorable as she arrived at the ceremony, sticking out her tongue and waving at the anxiously assembled while wearing a crown of white roses. So precious!

However, her brother Prince George was far more reserved as he made his way into St. George’s Chapel while sporting a magnificent little black coat and slacks with a red stripe along the side. He clung to his dad Prince William, even hiding behind the him, while arriving for the special ceremony. Awww! We don’t blame him! The anticipation surrounding this wedding was reaching a fever pitch!

Speaking of William, he and Kate Middleton were the too-cute-for-words amid the hectic minutes leading up to the exchanging of vows. He looked sharp in his military duds while she was stunning in a cream-colored dress and hat.

Never-the-less, Meghan was a vision as she made her way down the aisle in a totally ravishing Givenchy gown. And we can’t forget that stunning veil, held in place by Queen Mary‘s diamond bandeau tiara — lent to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth herself. And when the moment came for Prince Harry to place the ring on Meghan’s finger he had a bit of trouble with it. However, that just made the moment all the endearing!

Although, our favorite moment from this day has to be when Harry and Meghan shared an incredible kiss as they made their way out the church! She even smiled as they locked lips! Talk about a storybook moment! We will be swooning over that incredible kiss for some time to come!