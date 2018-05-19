Prince Harry Gets Romantic About Meghan In Wedding Speech & Gushes Over ‘My Wife’

Prince Harry gave a loving speech about his bride Meghan Markle at the couple’s wedding luncheon on May 19 and his words definitely left a lasting impression on the attendees. Find out what he said here!

Prince Harry, 33, couldn’t help but gush about his new beautiful bride Meghan Markle, 36, during a speech he gave at their wedding luncheon that followed their ceremony on May 19 and it was very romantic! “He did all the ‘Thank you’s’, a guest who attended the wedding ceremony and luncheon, told People. When he kept saying, “my wife and I,” the newlywed was met with a lot of cheers from the attendees. “It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” the guest continued. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun. It was more than you would ever imagine it to be. It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”

The intimate lunch had all 600 wedding attendees at it and proved to be a fun celebration. The married couple is expected to go on to an evening reception later on in the night and it will be much more intimate with only 200 guests. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is hosting the reception and it’s sure to be a wonderful way to end such a historically beautiful day.

The day was full of nothing but love between Harry and Meghan and that was clear the minute Harry saw his lovely bride walking down the aisle. The prince looked emotional throughout the church service and never looked more in love than in those moments! We extend our congratulations to the happy couple and we can’t wait to catch another glimpse of them soon!