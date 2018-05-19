Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Their Royal Titles Now That They’re Married

Now that they’re officially married, you may be wondering what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles are. Find out here!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally married, but that doesn’t mean we can all start calling the bride Princess Meghan right away. The couple were granted official royal titles during the ceremony, but “Princess” can’t technically be used in reference to Meghan. But don’t worry, she does still have a pretty neat title! Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the newlyweds! Harry’s full titles will be His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Now that Meghan’s officially part of the royal family, she will be known from this day forward as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. Fun fact: she’s the first person to ever hold that title!

So yes, Meghan is now on that HRH status! Unfortunately, she isn’t actually a princess though, although that isn’t going to stop the world from calling her that. After all, Kate Middleton doesn’t have the title either, but there are people who refer to her as Princess Kate. Basically, royal titles are decided by the reigning monarch (aka the Queen) and chooses them based on tradition, personal preferences and whether or not a particular title is currently available. The monarch traditionally grants a new title to male family members on their wedding day, but the traditions differ for women. Generally, royal women only have “Princess” before their name if they were born royal. That’s why Prince William and Kate’s daughter is called Princess Charlotte.

So yeah, Meghan’s now a Duchess, but she’ll always be the American Princess in our hearts! Congratulations to the happy couple!