Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Officially Married: Congrats To Happy Couple On Royal Wedding

A fairytale come true! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally made it down the aisle and are officially married! Here are all the details from their special day.

Surrounded by friends, family, celebrities, and royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally said ‘I do’ on May 19th in St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Looking simply gorgeous in a Clare Waight Keller & Givenchy designed wedding gown, Meghan made her way down the aisle on the arm of Prince Charles, after her own father suffered a massive heart attack that prevented him from making the trip overseas. Still, she looked positively perfect as she joined Harry at the alter to finally say their vows. Flanked by six bridesmaids and four pageboys, including the precocious Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the pair exchanged vows in front of 600 friends and family, looking more in love than ever. By the way, did you see Harry wipe tears away during the ceremony? So sweet.

With the ceremony over, the pair took to the streets of Windsor, with a ceremonial carriage ride to greet the thousands of fans gather along the Long Walk to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. Then, the newlyweds will be photographed by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubromirski, who also shot their engagement photos. Tonight, they’ll enjoy a grand reception put on by Harry’s big brother William, which will include a very non-traditional wedding cake — lemon elderflower — and no gifts! Yes, the couple instated than anyone wishing to send them a wedding present donate to seven of their chosen charities instead, which ranged from groups fighting for the environment, HIV research, and Women’s empowerment.

The road to their big wedding day wasn’t as smooth as they surely had both hoped with the unfortunate medical emergency of her father, but the pair were still surrounded by love from the rest of their family. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who enjoyed their own royal wedding in 2011, beamed as Harry married his American sweetheart. In turn, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland seemed to have tears in her eyes as her little girl became a real life royal. Even the Queen couldn’t help smiling with glee at the happy couple.

Truly, it was a magical day for all! Congrats Harry and Meghan!