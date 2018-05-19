Prince Harry Honors Princess Diana By Handpicking Her Favorite Flowers For Meghan Markle’s Bouquet

Prince Harry just honored the late Princess Diana in the sweetest way at his wedding! He handpicked his mom’s favorite flowers for Meghan Markle’s bouquet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials were filled with special moments, but the Royal Wedding wouldn’t have been complete without a few nods to Harry’s mom, the late Princess Diana. The groom honored his mother in the sweetest way during the ceremony by handpicking the flowers that went into the bride’s bouquet. Just one day before the wedding, Harry picked several different blooms from the couple’s private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

The arrangement included Forget-Me-Nots which were the Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. Meghan and Harry specifically chose these to be included to honor Diana’s memory on their special day. The former actress’ bouquet had a delicate feel to it, and included scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle, which were all bound with a naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon.

We did already know about some of the ways the couple planned to commemorate Harry’s mother throughout the service at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. The pair’s chosen florist Philippa Craddock decked out the chapel with white garden roses, which were among Diana’s favorites. White roses were also included last year when one of the gardens at Kensington Palace – where Harry and Meghan live together – was turned into a “White Garden” to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

The guest list also included Diana’s younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer, as well as her two older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, who was previously chosen to give a reading during the wedding. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” the palace said in a statement.

As previously reported, Harry included two diamonds from his mother’s own jewelry collection in the engagement ring he personally designed and gave to the former Suits actress. In their engagement interview with the BBC, Harry explained that he believes his mother would have gotten along swimmingly with Meghan. “They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan.”