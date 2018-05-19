Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress — Breathtaking In Givenchy Marrying Prince Harry: First Pics

Here comes the bride! Meghan Markle looked like a literal Princess in a stunning Givenchy gown as she married Prince Harry on May 19. See all the angles of her dress below!

Meghan Markle, 36, is the luckiest girl in the world today! Millions watched her get married to Prince Harry on May 19, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry was christened. Her STUNNING wedding down has a boat neck neckline, with three-quarter sleeves. She arrived at the church just before the actual ceremony, which started at noon in London. “Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy,” Kensington Palace confirmed.

The official press release offered more details: “The pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza….The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.”

She wore “Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893.” Along with her absolutely amazing dress and veil, her beauty look was fantastic. She went classic and elegant — defined eyes, nude lips and her hair up off her shoulders. Elegant and timeless! She wore stud earrings and a light pink manicure.

Meghan wore a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown for her official engagement portraits which were released in December 2017. That dress had a beaded bodice with sheer sleeves and a black tulle skirt. It was breathtaking as well! Of course, people will compare Meghan’s wedding dress to Kate’s insanely gorgeous dress, which had long, lace sleeves and a full skirt. Kate’s dress was designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. It featured hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly lace on the bodice and skirt. Her train was almost 7 feet long. She wore the “halo” tiara, borrowed from the Queen.

We think Meghan looked absolutely stunning — we really never had a doubt about that — and wish her and Harry all the best!