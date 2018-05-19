Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Hair & Makeup — See Her Natural Bridal Beauty

Have you ever seen a more beautiful bride? (The answer is no.) Meghan Markle was absolutely beaming at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Get the details on her bridal hair and makeup below!

Meghan Markle, 36, is stunning without a stitch of makeup, but on her wedding day, as the world watched, she looked more gorgeous than ever. She had the biggest smile on her face as she arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. She entered the chapel alone, as a show of strength, and was met by Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle past hundreds of thrilled guests.

To compliment her gorgeous Givenchy gown, Meghan wore her hair up in a loose updo, styled by Serge Normant. Meghan has been quoted as saying she loves Kérastase for her soft and shiny strands! Of course her dramatic veil and tiara was the centerpiece of her hairstyle. “The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza,” according to an official release from Kensington Palace. “The veil is held in place by Queen Mary‘s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893.”

Her makeup was subtle, but bold. Her skin was glowing and radiant, and her teeth were perfectly white as she smiled from ear to ear. She wore smokey eye makeup, but it wasn’t too dark or dramatic — instead, it perfectly highlighted her gorgeous brown eyes. Her makeup was done by long-time friend Daniel Martin. It was so natural, you could see her freckles!

As far as some of her beauty must-haves, Meghan previously told Birchbox that she loves the Shu Uemura eyelash curler (which just won in the HollywoodLife Beauty Awards!) and the Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Éclat to brighten under the eyes and around the inner corners!