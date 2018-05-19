See Pics
Meghan Markle’s Reception Dress — See Second Look On Wedding Day: Video

After getting married in a gorgeous Givenchy gown, the new Duchess of Sussex changed for a formal reception. See photos of her sexier second look below!

Meghan Markle, 36, wed Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 in a fairytale wedding at St. George’s Chapel. The bride wore a silk dress with a bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at Givenchy. She wore a tiara borrowed from The Queen, and a long, dramatic veil. The veil, according to Kensington Palace, is “five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.” Five meters is over 16 feet! Her veil featured hand-embroidered flowers from 53 countries!

For the reception, she changed into a white Stella McCartney gown with a halter neckline. It was a fitted mermaid style and showed off her fabulous figure. The brand confirmed it was a “bespoke Stella McCartney high neck lily white gown in silk crepe.” Prince Harry was by her side in a classic tux. They rode in a vintage Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero car, on the way to the reception thrown by Prince Charles. There will be about 200 guests in attendance at the black tie party. We will always remember Kate Middleton‘s ceremony dress — the gorgeous satin dress had a beaded, crystal belt and a sweetheart neckline. She covered up with a fur jacket. The dress was designed by Sarah Burton, who made Kate’s lace wedding dress as well.

During the ceremony, Meghan was glowing and gorgeous. Her makeup was very natural and beautiful. Her skin looked flawless, like she was barely wearing any makeup at all. Her look was done by makeup artist Daniel Martin. Her hair was in a loose updo, by Serge Normant. Simply stunning. It was such a magical day and now, her new life can really begin!