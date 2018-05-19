Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria, Has Tears In Her Eyes As Her Daughter Walks Down The Aisle

Despite all the drama that surrounded Meghan Markle’s family, her mom was by her side for the big day!

Meghan Markle‘s family and friends from the United States were in Windsor Castle to watch her marry her prince, Harry! Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, spent the evening together the Cliveden House Hotel and departed for Windsor Castle in the morning in a vintage Rolls Royce. Doria looked stunning in a light green dress and floral jacket, as she left Meghan to meet her pageboys, and entered the church solo. In St. George’s, Doria was shown with tears in her eyes as she awaited her daughter to walk down the aisle and looked on as she and Prince Harry exchanged vows. Doria wasn’t the only one wiping tears away — the bride and groom were noticeably emotional during the ceremony.

The day before the wedding, Meghan and her mom were spotted going into Windsor Castle to have tea with the Queen. Meghan’s mom is currently a social worker, specializing in the geriatric community. On her now-defunct blog, The Tig, Meghan wrote a stunning piece about her mom. “Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green’s soul classic “Call Me,” just forget it. She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you’ve ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she’s been dancing since the womb. And you will smile. You won’t be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I’m talking about my mom,” she praised. The two have an incredibly close relationship, and it was special she was able to have a front row seat at her daughter’s special day!

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., and her step-sister, Samantha Markle, caused quite a stir in the press in the months leading up to the royal nuptials. Thomas Markle bowed out of attending the wedding just a few days before, citing both health reasons and issues between he and Meghan for his absence.