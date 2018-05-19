Meghan Markle’s Dad ‘Emotional’ Watching Ceremony As He Recovers: ‘My Baby Looks Beautiful’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, who recently had heart surgery causing him to miss the royal wedding, watched his daughter get married to Prince Harry on live TV and he had quite the sweet response.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, 36, revealed that he watched his daughter’s royal wedding in California through a live screening as she married Prince Harry, 33, and it was a pretty emotional moment for him. “My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy,” he told TMZ on the day of the big event. “I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.” Thomas is currently recovering from a heart surgery he had to have on May 16 which he says is what caused him to not be able to attend the big day. He also told the outlet that watching the ceremony was “emotional and joyful.”

It’s great to hear that Thomas was able to watch his daughter during one of the most important moments of her life. After it was confirmed that Thomas wasn’t going to be able to make it to the wedding or walk Meghan down the aisle like he was supposed to, Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, stepped in and ended up escorting Meghan down the aisle for the last half of her walk to meet Prince Harry at the ceremony.

Although Prince Charles’ walk with Meghan turned out great, we bet it was still a bittersweet moment for Meghan to not have her father there in person. After a lot of speculation about whether or not Thomas would attend, Meghan released an official statement that explained he would not be attending and that she cares for him and hopes he can focus on his health. Thomas is currently resting and trying to take things easy after his surgery.