Janet Jackson: Look Back At Her 18 Wildest Looks Ever Ahead Of Icon Award Honor At BBMAs

Before Janet Jackson takes home the night’s biggest honor at the Billboard Music Awards, we’re looking back at her craziest ensembles ever. Check ’em out here!

Throughout her illustrious career, Janet Jackson has worn quite a number of out-there outfits, so we’ve rounded up some of the wildest of them all in one place! On May 20, Janet will be awarded with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, and in honor of the big night, we’re looking back at some of her most epic style moments. Whether it be onstage performing or on the red carpet, Janet isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to her wardrobe, and we love her for it!

When Janet performed at the Super Bowl in 2004, all people could talk about after the show was her exposed nipple on live television, but let’s not forget that her outfit for the performance was pretty insane, too! The singer rocked a leather ensemble that hugged her body in all the right places, and featured a fringed, leather skirt. Underneath, she wore black pants and matching boots. She also added a dominatrix style, choker necklace to complete the look. It was definitely a LOT, but no one could pull it off like Janet!

Winning the Icon Award is such an honor, as it’s a way to recognize artists who have made significant contributions to the music industry. Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Celine Dion and Cher are the previous winners. Not a bad group to be part of, right?!