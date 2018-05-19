J.K. Rowling Trolls Donald Trump By Comparing Royal Wedding & Inauguration Crowds

OMG! Meghan Markle may have just became royalty but J.K. Rowling is the Queen of Twitter! See her new moving post taking a shot at President Donald Trump right here!

All hail J.K. Rowling! Many celebs have made a name for themselves by delivering razor-sharp commentaries on Twitter, but none compete with her! And following the royal wedding, the British wordsmith did it again! This time, she took to Twitter to hit President Donald Trump, 71, where it hurts — at the size of his Inauguration Day crowd! J.K. posted a side-by-side photo of people assembled to watch the festivities surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding and those who came to see Trump become president. It doesn’t take the keenest of eyes to realize that the wedding was far better attended. “Love > Hate,” she captioned the comparison. So simple and so perfect!

Diehard fans know that the 52-year-old author often takes jabs at Trump’s behavior. When the POTUS famously shoved the Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro out of the way while preparing for a photo op at the NATO summit in 2017, she posted a video of the moment and shined a light on the petty behavior. “You tiny, tiny, tiny little man,” she captioned the shocking video. At another point, a critic told J.K. to mind her own business because she’s not an American. She replied, “When a man this ignorant & easy to manipulate gets within sniffing distance of the nuclear codes, it’s everyone’s business.”

Although Trump didn’t attend the wedding, for a time rumors were circulating that the Obamas might, which would have put Harry and Meghan in an awkward position. It’s common knowledge that the royal family is very fond of the Obamas. Harry and Barack Obama have grown close while supporting the Invictus Games together over the years. But, if they were invited to the wedding and the Trumps weren’t, it would not have sent a good message. So, unfortunately, neither couple attended the special day.