Celebs Tweet About Royal Wedding: Kim Kardashian & More Celebrate Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian, Billy Idol and more took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding and it was nothing short of entertaining! Read the posts here!

Kim Kardashian, Billy Idol and more top celebs took the time to post their congratulations and messages of excitement about the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19 and it was fantastic to see! From comments on Meghan’s beautiful dress to reactions about tender moments during the ceremony, the tweets all reminded us how much fun everyone seemed to have while watching the huge live event!

Kim posted a bunch of face emojis with heart eyes in response to a romantic quote from Harry to Meghan that read, “You look amazing. I’m so lucky.” Billy simply commented on the gorgeous weather England had on the morning of the big day. “Looks like a lovely day in UK for Harry and Meghan’s wedding #royalwedding,” his tweet read. Glee‘s Chris Colfer posted an adorable pic of himself getting ready to watch the live television event. In the photo, he held a U.K. flag and a cup of tea with a cup that had a pic of Harry and Meghan on it while he also wore a U.K. flag t-shirt. “Good morning! #RoyalWedding,” he captioned the pic.

Ryan Seacrest also took the time to comment on his enjoyment of the wedding, especially the featured choir. “Watching the performance of “Stand by Me” by the Kingdom Choir cued the irrigation system in my eyes. Beautiful rendition # royalwedding,” he tweeted. Kathy Griffin let her sense of humor shine through with a tweet that read, “It’s a great day for gingers!” and Serena Williams, who is friends with Meghan and luckily had the chance to attend the prestigious event, shared her experience getting ready for the day on her Twitter. “Check out my OG stories today. I’m getting ready for my friends wedding,” she tweeted.

It’s such a thrill to see everyone taking in the beauty of the wedding and celebrating love!