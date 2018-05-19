Aaron Schlossberg Serenaded By Protestors & Nearby Bars With Spanish Songs All Night Long

The lawyer who went viral for berating Spanish-speakers now has to hear the language constantly! Protestors have been chanting Spanish at Aaron Schlossberg outside of his apartment!

El karma es una perra! Aaron Schlossberg, 44, aka the lawyer who went viral for yelling at people speaking Spanish in a Midtown Manhattan eatery, is now hearing the romance language ’round the clock thanks to some incredible protesters. The NYC lawyer’s apartment building was swarmed by a group of protesters on May 19, who mocked him with signs, drowned him in chants of “Si Se Puede” (Yes We Can), and serenaded him with the song “Gasolina” by Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee.

But wait – it gets better. The owner of the nearby restaurant Jade Sixty fed the crowd with Chinese tacos, sources told TMZ. Other business owners also joined in on the fun, including that of the bar American Whiskey, which offered free tequila shots and blared Spanish tunes through the night. Sure, Cinco de Mayo was two weeks ago, but we can forgive a little belated partying in the name of calling out a racist.

ICYMI, the attorney garnered widespread backlash after a video of him screaming at employees at a Fresh Kitchen restaurant went viral earlier this week. “Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English,” Schlossberg yelled. “Every person I listened to [pointing] he spoke it, he spoke it, she’s speaking it. It’s America. I will be following up. My guess is, they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of those kicked out of my country. They may have the balls to come here and live off my money.” That’s not even every disgusting thing that he said, but you get the point. Since then, his law firm’s Yelp page received tons of 1-star reviews and his office lease was terminated. He also faced ridicule from his fellow colleagues.