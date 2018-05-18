Former Playmate Model, 46, & Son, 7, Fatally Jump From NYC Hotel Amid Bitter Custody Battle

Former centerfold Stephanie Adams & her 7-year-old son have tragically died after jumping from the Gotham Hotel in NYC. They leapt from a penthouse suite located on the 25th floor amid a fierce custody battle!

Former Playboy centerfold, 46-year-old Stephanie Adams, jumped off a building with her young son Vincent, aged 7, in Midtown Manhattan on the morning of May 18, killing them both. The two, who were identified by The New York Post, apparently jumped from the 25th story of the Gotham Hotel, according to NBC New York. At the time, Stephanie was reportedly in the middle of a nasty custody battle with her ex, sources told The Post. It is not known whether the child jumped on his own or if he was forced by his mother.

Stephanie’s and Vincent’s tragic deaths come as the former model waged a fierce court battle with her estranged husband Charles Nicolai, the owner of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness. Charles’ lawyer had recently demanded that Stephanie turn over Vincent’s passport, according to reports. In fact, Stephanie and Charles’ relationship was so toxic that they would meet for custody handovers at the First Precinct in Tribeca in order to ensure “no violence” took place.

Stephanie and Vincent checked into the hotel on the night of May 17 and jumped from the 25th floor penthouse, from a window at the rear of the building, a hotel employee told Fox News. The pair landed on a second-floor balcony and were both pronounced dead at the scene. At first, reports stated that the child was a baby, but police have since corrected the misunderstanding.

NYPD: 46yo woman & 7yo boy both jumped from the #Gotham Hotel in #Midtown and died this morning. Police on scene @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/3FamJ59sX2 — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) May 18, 2018

After the incident, there was no scene outside the hotel, which is located on East 46th Street. However, police had swarmed the hotel lobby. The streets were also closed off in the area as detectives began to question staff members and other witnesses. This investigation is ongoing.

Stephanie was Playboy’s Miss November 1992 and modeled for Wilhelmina and Elite. She also made headlines in 2003 when she came out as Playboy’s first lesbian centerfold. However, by 2009, she was engaged to Nicolai.