Stephanie Adams: 5 Things About Playboy Model Who Jumped To Her Death With Son In NYC

Stephanie Adams leapt to her death from a NYC hotel along with her 7-year-old son Vincent. Here’s everything you need to know about the Playboy model.

1. She was in the middle of tense custody battle with her husband. By all accounts, the divorce custody proceedings had gotten “nasty” between Stephanie, who had become a Playboy centerfold in 1992 and was that year’s Miss Novemeber, and her estranged husband Charles Nicolai, the owner of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness.

2. She and her son had plans to go to Europe that were shot down in court. Just days ago, Stephanie and Charles were in court when the former Playboy model asked the judge if she could to take Vincent to Spain for the summer in order to visit her boyfriend. However, Charles objected and not only did the judge agree, she ordered Stephanie to hand over Vincent’s passport. After this, Stephanie reportedly became distraught.

3. It is still unclear whether or not Vincent resisted jumping and was pushed from the 25th floor penthouse at the Gotham Hotel. As of now, investigators are still trying to determine whether or not Stephanie was holding Vincent in her arms at the time of her death, if they were holding hands, or if Stephanie actually pushed her own son to his death on the second floor landing.

4. She had some financial difficulties before taking her death plunge. As a result of her ongoing legal battle, Stephanie owed legal fees to her lawyers.

5. Her relationship with Charles was incredibly tumultuous. Even after filing for divorce from Charles in 2017, the two were required to meet at the NYPD’s 1st Precinct in order to ensure that the handover of their son did not turn violent. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this horrific tragedy.