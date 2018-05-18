Akbar Abdul-Ahad: 5 Things To Know About Teairra Mari’s BF Who Allegedly Leaked Sex Tape

Akbar Abdul-Ahad seems to be in some major legal trouble as his ex, ‘L&HH’ star, Teairra Mari is suing him for allegedly exposing her sex tape! Here’s 5 fast facts about him as the legal battle rages on!

1. Akbar Abdul-Ahad allegedly leaked his ex-girlfriend’s sex tape. — Teairra Mari, a Love & Hip Hop cast member, has accused him of taking over her Instagram account and posting her own sex tape on the social media site. Now she is suing him and his friend, 50 Cent, who she too accused of exposing an “obscene photo” of her, with her attorney, Hollywood heavyweight, Lisa Bloom. Abdul-Ahad has denied the vile act. On May 18, he provided The Wendy Williams show with footage of Teairra smashing the front windshield of his car.

2. He was reportedly a basketball star. — Abdul-Ahad, a reported 6-foot guard, was apparently pretty good at hoops and played college ball for the Bengals at Idaho State. He reportedly entered the NBA draft in 2006 NBA Draft, and later dropped out to return to his university. Since he didn’t have an agent at the time, NCAA rules allowed him to withdraw his name before the draft deadline and retain his college eligibility. Abdul-Ahad led the Big Sky in assist-to-turnover ratio while at Idaho, according to CBS Sports. His apparent ESPN profile says he’s a Minneapolis, MN native.

3. Abdul-Ahad is in the music biz. — Abdul-Ahad is a hip hop/rap artist. His latest single “Get Up” actually features his ex, Teairra. And, he’s apparently an actor who starred in Dallas in 2012, according to IMDb.

4. Abdul-Ahad is good friends with 50 Cent. — His Instagram account is filled with photos with 50. The rapper supports his music and clothing line, “MDE”.

5. You’ll see him on the small screen very soon. — Abdul-Ahad is reportedly slated to be on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with his ex, which was taped before their nasty split and legal battle.