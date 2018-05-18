‘The Case Of: Caylee Anthony’: Judge Says Remains Were ‘Completely Decomposed’

Judge Perry, who oversaw Casey Anthony’s trial, describes what made her daughter Caylee’s death so confounding in a new EXCLUSIVE clip for Oxygen’s ‘The Case Of: Caylee Anthony’.

It was a case that captured the attention of a nation. The tragic death of 2-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony in 2008. Immediately, law enforcement suspected her mother Casey Anthony and she was soon charged with first-degree murder. Now, Oxygen and the producers of The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey are taking a closer look at Caylee’s death and the six-week trial of her mother that followed. And HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE teaser for the upcoming 3-night event — The Case Of: Caylee Anthony, in which Judge Perry, who presided over the case, explains what made this case so difficult on a number of levels.

“It was what we call a ‘dry bones case,'” Perry says in the clip. “The body was completely decomposed. It was impossible to determine from an autopsy what the mechanism of death was.” He also explained the case was unique in for the public attention it garnered. “It was different in the sense of the community interest. The national interest.”

Those who watched the trial know that, like many historic cases, it involved numerous twists and turns. At one point, duct tape found with the body was considered the possible murder weapon. Prosecutors attempted to prove it was used to suffocate Caylee after the killer administering chloroform. However, a medical examiner concluded that the duct tape was placed on the body after it had decomposed.

Ultimately, Casey was ruled not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. The verdict led to public outcry and posed serious questions regarding how this 2-year-old girl died. Questions that remain unanswered to this day. The Case Of: Caylee Anthony airs on Saturday, May 19, Sunday, May 20 and Monday, May 21 on Oxygen.