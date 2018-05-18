Sofia Richie Looks Shockingly Similar To Kourtney As She Steps Out With Scott Disick & Kids

Aww, Scott & his kids! Whoops, did we just say that? Sofia Richie stepped out with Scott Disick & his three kids for an evening in Malibu and she looked eerily similar to his ex!

Sofia Richie, 19, joined Scott Disick, 34, and his kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, for dinner at the water-side Nobu restaurant in Malibu. For the evening, she rocked muted colors and a short, dark fringe, which made her look uncannily similar to Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 39. The model wore a black zip-up sweatshirt over top a black T-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting black jeans. Sofia dressed up the look with a pair of glossy, black heeled booties. Interestingly, this style happens to be a go-to for Kourtney Kardashian, as well, who often keeps her hair short and straight, too.

This isn’t the first time the 19-year-old has channeled Kourt’s look. When Scott and Sofia first started dating, the comparisons were undeniable, especially when Sofia stepped out in outfits almost identical to Kourtney’s. Then, Sofia traded in her blonde locks for a dark brown style in December, and with added extensions, she looked eerily similar to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Like Scott’s former flame, Sofia parted her hair in the center and at times, pulled it back in a sleek, long pony. Hmmm… either this is merely coincidental or something is going on here.

Scott and Sofia were first spotted together about a year ago enjoying the sun in Cannes and sparking dating rumors. While many do believe Sofia has helped Scott stop his hard-partying ways, other sources claim Kourtney, especially, thinks this is a bizarre pairing. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” an insider told People. “Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids. But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids,” they added. Since, Sofia has vacationed with Scott and the kids, gone to ‘family’ dinner and more. HollywoodLife.com even heard Scott is starting to get baby fever and wants to start a family with Sofia after seeing how great she is with his kids!! Whoa!