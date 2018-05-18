Santa Fe Shooting Victims Revealed: 2 Teachers, 1 Exchange Student & More — See Pics

Just heartbreaking. The names of the victims of the horrifying shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas have been released.

As Santa Fe attempts to grapple with a school shooting that left 9 students and 1 teacher dead, outlets are beginning to learn the names of the some of the victims in the attack. Among them was Pakistani foreign exchange student Sabika Sheikh. Thus far, 2 teachers have also been named among the victims including Cynthia Tisdale, the school’s art teacher. Also identified is a substitute teacher named Ann Perkins. She was 64 years old when she was gunned down. A father has also come forward to reveal that his 17-year-old son Chris Stone is among the dead. HEAD HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE VICTIMS.

As we previously reported, at 7:30 a.m. a shooter entered an art classroom, shouted “Surprise!” and opened fire on students with what is reported to be a shotgun and .38 revolver, killing nearly a dozen and injuring more. Two law enforcement officers were reported injured during the shooting. Soon after, explosive devices were discovered in and around the high school. They are “pressure cooker”-style bombs reminiscent of the Boston Marathon Bombing.

“We were all standing [outside], but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” Angelica Martinez, a 14-year-old student, told CNN, explaining the ordeal. “I didn’t see anybody shooting, but like [the gunshots] were kind of spaced.” She added that she heard 4 shots. Thus far, six students have been discharged from the hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Early in the afternoon, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzia was apprehended and charged with Capital Murder and Aggravate Assault of a Peace Officer, according to Fox 5 News. He is being held without bail in Galveston County, Texas. An 18-year-old is also in custody and considered a possible accomplice. Their name has not been released.