Santa Fe Shooting Victims Revealed: 2 Teachers, 1 Exchange Student & More — See Pics

Santa Fe High School Shooting
Santa Fe High School student John Robinson talks to reporters outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas School Shooting Texas, Santa Fe, USA - 18 May 2018
HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9682995a) A handout photo made available by the Harris County Sheriff's Office showing law enforcement and medical personnel outside Santa Fe High School where a gunman, reported to be a student, shot numerous people in Santa Fe, Texas, USA, 18 May 2018. Media reports indicate as many as eight people may have been killed. Shooting at Sante Fe High School inTexas, USA - 18 May 2018
Police and emergency workers man a roadblock outside Santa Fe High School where a gunman, reported to be a student, shot numerous people in Santa Fe, Texas, USA, 18 May 2018. Media reports indicate as many as eight people may have been killed.

Just heartbreaking. The names of the victims of the horrifying shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas have been released.

As Santa Fe attempts to grapple with a school shooting that left 9 students and 1 teacher dead, outlets are beginning to learn the names of the some of the victims in the attack. Among them was Pakistani foreign exchange student Sabika Sheikh. Thus far, 2 teachers have also been named among the victims including Cynthia Tisdale, the school’s art teacher. Also identified is a substitute teacher named Ann Perkins. She was 64 years old when she was gunned down. A father has also come forward to reveal that his 17-year-old son Chris Stone is among the dead. HEAD HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE VICTIMS.

As we previously reported, at 7:30 a.m. a shooter entered an art classroom, shouted “Surprise!” and opened fire on students with what is reported to be a shotgun and .38 revolver, killing nearly a dozen and injuring more. Two law enforcement officers were reported injured during the shooting. Soon after, explosive devices were discovered in and around the high school. They are “pressure cooker”-style bombs reminiscent of the Boston Marathon Bombing.

“We were all standing [outside], but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” Angelica Martinez, a 14-year-old student, told CNN, explaining the ordeal. “I didn’t see anybody shooting, but like [the gunshots] were kind of spaced.” She added that she heard 4 shots. Thus far, six students have been discharged from the hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Early in the afternoon, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzia was apprehended and charged with Capital Murder and Aggravate Assault of a Peace Officer, according to Fox 5 NewsHe is being held without bail in Galveston County, Texas. An 18-year-old is also in custody and considered a possible accomplice. Their name has not been released.