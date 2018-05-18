Royal Wedding Cocktails: 20 Drinks To Raise A Glass To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Clink, clink! Cheerio to the new bride and groom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! From Pimms Cups to Gin cocktails, enjoy these scrumptious drinks to celebrate the Royal Wedding!



The Markle Sparkle

1.5 oz Boodles Gin

Rockey Milk Punch

.50 Lemoncello

.25 St. Germain

Topped with Champagne

Garnish with lavender sprig and lemon wheel.

Pomegranate Pimm by Minibar Delivery

2 oz Pimm’s No. 1

3 oz ginger beer

½ oz pomegranate juice

1 sprig fresh mint

Handful of pomegranate seeds

Fill highball glass with ice. Add Pimm’s, pomegranate juice, and ginger beer. Stir and garnish with a mint sprig and pomegranate seeds.

Bananas for Harry

1.5 oz. Boodles Gin

.75 oz Perfect Puree Strawberry

.75 oz Banane du Bresil Liqueur

.50 oz. Simple syrup

Garnish with skewered banana slice with a touch of grated nutmeg on top.

Cariño

50 ml BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

5 ml Yellow Chartreuse

30 ml greek yoghurt

20 ml vanilla syrup*

10 ml lemon juice

Grated nutmeg for garnis

Shake, serve over large ice cube.

Kim Crawford Rosé Sorbet

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp water

1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé

In a small saucepan bring the sugar and water to a boil. Simmer 5 minutes until dissolved. Cool and mix in the Kim Crawford Rosé. Freeze in a loaf pan, breaking up occasionally till frozen solid. Process in batched in a food processor till smooth then freeze again until firm. Serve immediately or keep frozen in a well sealed container up to 1 week.

Tie The Knot

1.5 OZ. Crown Royal Deluxe

.5 OZ. Honey

.75 OZ. Grapefruit Juice

Place Crown Royal Deluxe, honey and grapefruit juice in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Le Cidre Royale

.5 oz Gin

.5 oz Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz Rosé Champagne

3 oz Stella Artois Cidre

Pour into champagne flute – twist a lemon over the glass, gently dance it around the rim and discard.

Royal Bliss

1.5 ounces Tanqueray No. TEN

.75 ounce lemon juice

.75 ounce grapefruit juice

.5 ounce simple syrup

1 basil leaf 2 dashes orange bitters

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into large coupe. Garnish with basil leaf.

When Meghan Met Harry

3 slices apple

3 slices peach

1oz lemon juice

1oz white rum

4oz Sparkling Ice Peach Nectarine

In a cocktail shaker, muddle apple and peach. Add lemon juice and rum, then shake. Strain mixture over an ice filled glass. Top with Sparkling Ice Peach Nectarine. Garnish with a peach slice then serve.

Bramble Fizz by Minibar Delivery

2 oz gin

1 oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz creme de mure

2 oz club soda

Add gin, lemon juice simple syrup, and creme de mure in a shaker with ice and shake. Fine-strain into an lowball glass with ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a lemon half-wheel and a fresh blackberry.

His Royal Highness

1.25 ounce Tanqueray® London Dry

.75 ounce fresh lemon juice

.75 ounce honey syrup

Champagne to top

Combine Tanqueray® London Dry, lemon juice and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker. Shake. Pour into a coupe or flute glass and top with Champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist and brandied cherry. To make honey syrup: Combine 3 parts honey and one part hot water. Stir until fully incorporated. Chill before serving.

Casa Noble’s Chamomile Delight

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

0.75 oz orange-chamomile simple syrup (see recipe below)

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz spiced rum

2 dashes bitters

Orange zest

Tarragon sprig

ORANGE-CHAMOMILE SIMPLE SYRUP:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 chamomile tea bags

1 orange tea bag

The Markle Sparkle Shots

1oz Vodka

½ oz lime juice

1 oz Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon

Sprinkle Rim, for garnish

In an ice filled cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients and shake. Pour into a shot glass with a sprinkle rim and serve.

The Royal Blush

Servings: 6

1 750-ml bottle chilled Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

3/4 cup limoncello

1 cup fresh raspberries, 1 cup quartered fresh strawberries, 1 medium lemon, thinly sliced, seeds removed

In a large pitcher, combine the limoncello, raspberries and strawberries. Top with the chilled rosé champagne and stir in half of the lemon wheels. Pour into old-fashioned glass with ice. Place fruit in each glass and garnish with a lemon wheel, and be sure each glass contains fresh berries.

NOLET’S Silver English Rose

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

2 Strawberries

0.5 oz. Rhubarb Syrup (1 c. Rhubarb, 1 c. Sugar, 1 c. Water simmered and cooled)

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Dolin Blanc Vermouth

1 Egg White

3 Drops Bitters

In a mixing tin, muddle the strawberries with syrup and lemon juice. Add remaining ingredients and shake well without ice. Fill with ice and shake again for 25 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

RUFFINO’s Fiore Fizz

1 oz Elderflower Liquor

¼ oz fresh lemon juice

4 oz sparkling RUFFINO Prosecco

Rosemary Sprig

Lemon Slice

Kim Crawford’s Hibiscus Tea-Ser

2 Tbsp loose dried hibiscus flowers

1 cup hot water

1/4 cup Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

1 Tbsp sugar

Single serving

The Queen Martini by Salvatore Tafuri, New York mixologist

1.5 oz Amaro Montenegro

1.5 oz London Dry Gin

0.25 Dry Curaçao

3 Dashes Aromatic Bitter

Combine ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain and pour into a Marti glass and garnish with an orange peel.

Queen Mother

1 oz Portobello Road Gin

1 oz Dubbonnet

3/4 oz Aperol

1/5 oz Myers Jamaican Rum

Stir, strain, garnish with grapefruit peel

Chambord Royale Wedding

¼ oz Chambord Liqueur

Champagne

Raspberry

Pour Chambord into a flute glass. Top up with whatever champagne your tongue desires. Then plop. Finish with the important raspberry.