Rob Kardashian Shares Super Cute New Pic Of Dream & We Can’t Get Over How Adorable She Is

What a cutie pie! Rob Kardashian shared the most adorable photo of his 18-month-old daughter Dream and we’re melting over how adorable the smiley little girl is.

For all of the strain between her parents, little Dream Kardashian seems like the happiest little girl in the world. Daddy Rob Kardashian , 31, shared a photo of his beloved only child on May 17 via his Twitter account, which showed his pride and joy strapped safely into a comfy outdoor baby chair so she could enjoy the sunny Calabasas weather. As always Dream, 18 months, has a precious smile on her face and is dressed to perfection. Kardashian kids are always stylish and Dreamy is seen rocking cute pink sneakers along with white leggings, a white top with pink roses on it and a pink bow atop her head of curly dark hair.

Dream looks like a perfect combination of Rob and ex fiancée Blac Chyna, 30. While the former couple doesn’t get along personally, they’ve done a great job with co-parenting their daughter as Dream seems to spend equal time with both mom and dad and they love her so much. Rob has relished having a daughter after initially revealing he’d been hoping for a son so he could try to replicate the relationship he had with his late dad Robert Sr. Now the former reality star has sweet tea parties with his little one, gives her plenty of dolls to play with and loves dressing her up in pink princess clothes.

Dream is going to have plenty of female cousins to grow up with, as in 2018 alone she gained three of them. Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago West via surrogate in January, Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 and Khloe Kardashian delivered her little girl True Thompson on April 12. Kim’s oldest daughter North West turns five next months and is besties with her cousin Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian‘s five-year-old daughter. We’re sure Dream will be super close to her new little cousins the way North and Penelope are.