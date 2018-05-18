Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Husband Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario Arrive In UK For Royal Wedding

The man who played Meghan Markle’s love interest on ‘Suits’ for seven seasons, Patrick J. Adams, has arrived in the UK for her big day. But don’t worry, Prince Harry — he brought his wife!

The guests who will be attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slowly arriving in England, including Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario, who were spotted at Heathrow Airport on May 17. That same day, Patrick posted a photo with Troian and another friend at a local pub — these two are definitely getting the most out of their trip across the pond! Patrick’s attendance at the wedding is special, as he co-starred alongside Meghan in the show Suits from 2011-2018, so they’re very close.

Patrick and Meghan actually played love interests in the show, and their characters got married at the end of their run on the series earlier this year (season seven was the last for both stars). Seeing Meghan in a wedding dress on the show led to even more buzz about what she’ll wear on her big day in real life, and in less than 24 hours, we’ll finally get our answer. Meanwhile, Patrick is not the only fellow Suits star who will be attending — Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman are also in England ahead of the big day!

It’s been quite a dramatic few days leading up to Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, as her dad, Thomas Markle, had to back out of walking her down the aisle at the last minute after undergoing heart surgery. Instead, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will accompany Meghan as she walks toward her fiancee before the “I dos.”

Harry’s brother, Prince William, will serve as best man during the wedding, while Meghan has opted not to have a maid of honor. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. So cute!