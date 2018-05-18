‘OUAT’s Josh Dallas: It’s ‘Bittersweet’ To Say Goodbye — I’ll Be Forever ‘Grateful’ For The Show

The final chapter of ‘Once Upon A Time’ is coming to a close. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Josh Dallas, a.k.a. Charming, about saying goodbye to the beloved show.

Once Upon A Time is bidding adieu after 7 magical seasons on May 18. Emma, Charming, Snow, Hook, Henry, Regina, and the rest of the crew are teaming back up for one final adventure. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Josh Dallas at NBC’s Upfronts about the series finale and the beloved fairytale show coming to an end.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” he told HollywoodLife. “It was an incredible moment in our lives. I will be forever thrilled and grateful to have been part of the fabric of Once Upon A Time and its storytelling. It’s bitter sweet. I can’t wait for people to see the finale. I think our fans, who have been so incredible over these years and who are so smart, so passionate, and so willing to go along on this ride with us, I think they’re going to be really satisfied with how things come full circle.”

Over the past 7 seasons, Once Upon A Time has immersed us in a world full of hope and happy endings. “The overall message of Once Upon A Time is hope. In this day and age, we need a lot of that,” he continued. There will never be another show like OUAT, that’s for sure!

Josh will be reprising his role as Prince Charming on the series finale, alongside wife and fellow co-star Ginnifer Goodwin. He’ll next be seen in the new NBC drama, Manifest, about a plane that goes missing and then lands after a turbulent flight. Even though the crew and passengers thought they were just in the air for a few hours, they were actually gone for 5 years. The series will air this fall.