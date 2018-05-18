Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic Of North & Saint In The Tub After Saying They Get Along Better Now

In THE sweetest pic Kim Kardashian’s ever shared of North & Saint West, the cuties pose together in the bath! The moment only proves the sibs truly are getting along better — just like Kim’s recently claimed.

North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, showed some major sibling love while bathing together in a super adorable snapshot Kim Kardashian posted via Instagram on May 17. In the pic, Nori and Saint can be seen enjoying bath time, both smiling while looking up at the camera. The cutest part though is that North is actually holding on to her little brother lovingly — a rare sight for fans to see! Kim simply captioned the image, “My babies 💕.” Better yet, the youngsters TOTALLY have the same smile — can you say twins?

Missing from the precious photo was North and Saint’s younger sister Chicago West, who is just four months old. The sweet moment came after Kim told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa earlier this month that her kids, who used to fight, are getting along a whole lot better nowadays! “She loves him,” the reality star revealed, adding that North is also good with baby Chi. “I give North a really hard time but she is so good with her, she is so sweet with her,” Kim explained. “When I came to New York I said to North, ‘You’re going to be the woman of the house, you’re in charge. So she was like Saint do this, Saint do that.'”

North and Saint haven’t always had a cute relationship though. “Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous,” Kim told her grandmother, MJ, back in October in a video she shared on her website. “She needs to still get it together and warm up and like be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope like a week ago.” The mother-of-three added, “She’s not like harmful. She’s not like hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room.”

Earlier in the year, Kim admitted to Ryan and Kelly, “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me.” She then recalled an incident where North slammed a door in Saint’s face while having a girls-only tea party. “The phase isn’t going away,” she confessed.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month though, Kim shared that she saw North take a major step that made her so proud. “There was a shocking moment yesterday,” the star began. “She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’” Kim continued, “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint. That was such a big moment in my household yesterday.” Aw, it looks like these two are finally becoming BFFs!