Meghan Markle & Her Mom All Smiles After Meeting Queen Elizabeth Ahead Of Royal Wedding

What better way to spend the last night before becoming a royal than with Queen Elizabeth? That’s what Meghan Markle did, and she brought her mom along! It’s adorable how happy they looked!

If Doria Ragland, 61, wasn’t completely aware that her daughter’s life was about to change forever, then today’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II probably made it clear! Meghan Markle and her mother headed to Windsor Castle to have a traditional English tea with Prince Harry‘s grandmother the day before the royal wedding, and from pictures taken after the meeting, it looks like everything went swimmingly. Meghan and Doria were spotted absolutely beaming when they arrived back at the Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire, where they’ll spend the night before the wedding.

The pics of the mother-daughter duo, which you can see below, are so sweet! It’s not every day that your daughter marries a real-life prince. Meghan looks beautiful, as always, in a smart, navy blue Roland Mouret Barwick dress and light blue heels. As they made their way into the hotel, Meghan smiled and chatted with waiting fans, telling them that she felt “wonderful, thank you.” You can tell that Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker from Los Angeles, is so proud of her daughter.

And tomorrow, she’ll accompany Meghan in a motorcade to St. George’s Chapel, where she’ll say “I do” to Harry. Tonight, it’s all about fun, though. Joining Meghan and her mother at the hotel are Meghan’s besties, her dress designer, and her hairdresser. It’s helpful that her closest friend, Jessica Mulroney, is also her stylist! All three of Jessica’s young children are in Meghan’s wedding party, which is all children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. So cute!

We can only imagine how ecstatic Meghan and Doria will look when they’re headed to the chapel tomorrow!