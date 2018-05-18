Chris Brown & Karrueche: She’s ‘Freaked’ By Rumors He Posted & Deleted B-Day Message

Chris Brown allegedly posted and deleted a birthday shoutout to his ex Karrueche Tran, and she’s shook! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants Chris to forget about her!

Despite their messy split, Chris Brown appears to still have feelings for his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The “With You” singer allegedly took to Instagram on May 17 and posted and deleted a clip from his music video “Autumn Leaves” which happened to feature Karrueche. And although it seems like a friendly gesture, Karrueche is not moved. “Karrueche’s heard about Chris supposedly posting something for her birthday and it freaks her out. She doesn’t want to think about him. The way things ended up between them was a total nightmare for her,” a source close to Karrueche tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

We can certainly understand Karrueche’s perspective. After all, she has moved on and is currently in a relationship with NFL star Victor Cruz. “All she wants is for Chris to forget about her and leave her alone. She’s praying to God he didn’t really post something for her birthday because if he did, it’s a clear sign he hasn’t really let go and moved on. And, that’s scary for Karrueche. Thankfully, she has Victor to focus on,” our source added.

Interestingly, Chris has also commented on Karrueche’s new relationship. Underneath a photo of Karrueche and Chris posted by The Shade Room, Chris wrote “They look really good together.” So, maybe he has moved on and just wanted to wish her a happy birthday. “Her relationship with him is the total opposite of what she had with Chris. There are no head games and no insecurity. She’s super happy with Victor and all she wants is for Chris to leave her alone,” the insider added. Well, we wish them both the best!