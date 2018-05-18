Meek Mill Bailed On Meeting Donald Trump Reportedly After Jay-Z Warned Him Not To Go

Praise Hova? Meek Mill was scheduled to attend President Donald Trump’s prison reform summit, but he backed out after Jay-Z reportedly said it would ruin Meek’s reputation!

Maybe President Donald Trump can see what Kanye West is up to? Meek Mill, 31, was supposed to join Trump, members of Congress, activists and other people affected by the American prison system as part of the May 18 prison reform summit, but he pulled out after JAY-Z, 48, stepped in, according to TMZ. Hova reportedly called up Meek the night before the meeting to say that being side-by-side with Trump would be “problematic for his image” and “the cause.” After all, look what happened to Yeezy after he gave love to Donald. Many fans turned their back on Ye once he went all #MAGA.

It wasn’t just JAY telling Meek to bail on Trump. Other high-profile African-Americans called Meek and voiced their concerns, according to TMZ, and following all that, Meek decided the stress wasn’t worth the trip. “I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system,” he told TMZ. “Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions.”

“As a result,” Meek added, “I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.” The cause is quite important to Meek, who has been in the prison system ever since he was a teenager. His latest stint behind bars has left him irrevocably changed, and he seems hellbent on making sure no other young man goes through this again. “I went from being a regular citizen to being locked down 24 hours, maximum security, coming out, getting placed in another prison [with murderers],” he said when speaking about his experience. “I don’t think you should be able to make a mistake and just be placed in a penitentiary, like, where is the in-between? Where is the rehabilitation?”

Oddly enough, while JAY-Z reached out to Meek to prevent him from doing something “problematic,” Meek said he reached out after Kanye pledged love to his “dragon energy” brother in his explosive twitter rant. Meek says he told Kanye to “think 10 times before you speak … make sure you’re educated about the things you’re speaking on and really addressing things in the proper way.”