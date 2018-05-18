Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know

It’s almost time! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married, so get all the vital details – including how to watch online, when it all goes down and more!

The Royal Wedding begins at 9:30 AM BST, which is early AF in the United States. London is GMT+1, which is science’s way of saying that when the guests begin to arrive for Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle’s wedding at 9:30 AM on May 19, it will be 4:30 AM on the East Coast of the former colonies. Harry and Meghan, 36, aren’t going to get married until noon, local time, which is still 7:00 AM ET.

For those on the West Coast, they’ll have to get up at 4:00 AM PT in order to see these two lovebirds tie the knot. Of course, one could argue that the American Revolutionary War won, along with the United States’ independence, the right for an American to sleep in on the day a British monarch gets married. However, for those who are just enamored with the royals and the sincere love between Harry and Meghan, it’s a good idea to brew a strong pot of coffee before the festivities go down.

You can watch it online. Don’t feel like getting out of bed? Well, put on your fancy fascinator and curl up under the covers, because everyone is live streaming the ceremony. CBS, ABC, BBC America, TLC, HBO, Hallmark, and E! will offer live streams, according to Variety. For those who don’t want to navigate the early morning hassle of entering in their television subscription info, the Royal Family’s official YouTube channel will stream the wedding procession, marriage ceremony, and wedding day happenings. HollywoodLife.com will be sure to hook you up so come back here when you get up to watch.

Only(!) 600 guests will see the wedding. Thousands are expected to gather around Windsor Castle in order to catch a glimpse of the royals and the A-Listers who are going. The palace hasn’t spilled the tea on the official guest list, but some expected to see Serena Williams, Sir Elton John and a Spice Girl or two. All in all, 600 people have scored invites, which is small if you consider who’s getting married.

The whole thing is meticulously planned. The guests will start to arrive at 9:30 AM, local time, according to the Evening Standard. At 11:20 AM, the Royal family wills tart to arrive. Harry and his best man, Prince William, are expected to arrive at 11:45 AM. Queen Elizabeth II arrives between 11:55 and 11:59 AM, and the latter time is when Prince Charles arrives with the bridesmaids, the pageboys and most important of all – the bride! The ceremony kicks off at noon, ends at 1:00 PM local time. The evening reception is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time, or 2:00 PM ET.

Rock and roll royalty is rumored for the reception. The ceremony’s music performers will include the St. George’s Chapel choir and 19-year-old cello prodigy Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Karen Gibson, and The Kingdom Choir. An orchestra will also be on-hand because of reasons (royal reasons.) As for the reception, the rumor is that Elton John will perform for the newlyweds, and there’s speculation that the Spice Girls will perform (despite Page Six reporting that Mel B and Mel C weren’t invited.) Fans will have to wait and see.