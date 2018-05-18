Heidi Klum, 44, Cozies Up To Hunky Musician BF, 28, In Adorable Red Carpet Debut — See Pics

Heidi Klum and her new boyfriend made their red carpet debut last night in Cannes, and they are one hot couple!

Heidi Klum, 44, didn’t just turn heads last night for her gorgeous look at the Cannes amfAR Gala — all eyes were on her and her hunky boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, 28, for their red carpet debut! Stunning in an elegant white gown, Heidi clung onto her musician BF and looked happier than ever! The pair were first spotted kissing back in March, following the end of her three-year relationship with Vito Schnabel. Heidi and Tom arrived hand in hand to the event at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France, and were clearly smitten with each other.

The top model showed up in a Zuhair Murad angelic gown with a plunging neckline, while the Tokyo Hotel guitarist kept things sleek in an all-black ensemble. Heidi shared a picture of the two of them canoodling at the event on her Instagram, with a simple heart caption. Inside the event, Heidi and Tom were captured sharing a kiss and getting handsy, with her arms wrapped around his neck! Also at the star-studded event was Ellie Goulding, Kristen Stewart, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio!

Tom visited Heidi back in March on set of her show America’s Got Talent and paps caught the two making out during a break! While visiting The Ellen Show after her split from Vito, Heidi pronounced that she was “very single and very ready to mingle!” Heidi has a busy few weeks ahead, with the premiere of AGT on May 29. She’s also the busy mom of four kids, three of which she shares with ex-husband Seal. We can’t get over how cute Heidi and Tom are, and how happy she looks! Hopefully we’ll see them together again, soon!