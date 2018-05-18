For one last time before their indefinite hiatus, the ladies of Fifth Harmony came together to give their fans one final gift: A music video for ‘Don’t Say You Love Me.’ Watch here.

The time for Fifth Harmony’s hiatus has, sadly, arrived — but the ladies didn’t go out without giving their fans one last thing to remember them by! 5H unexpectedly dropped a music video for their song “Don’t Say You Love Me” on May 18, just one week after they played their final show (for the time being, at least). The video shows the four girls, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane Hansen, all looking stunning in gorgeous black or white dresses as they belt out the emotional track in an empty room.

While the women film their first few scenes separately, they eventually come together about 2/3 of the way into the video. They embrace one final time before exiting the room, one by one, each with clear emotion on their faces as they say goodbye to this chapter. Fans immediately got the video trending on Twitter once it was released, and expressed hope that this is not the end of the road for 5H. “Don’t Say You Love Me” is featured on the groups latest studio album, released in 2017.

Fifth Harmony shocked and devastated fans when they announced their decision to go on hiatus and pursue solo careers in March. However, they finished out their remaining tour dates, and have made it clear to their loyal Harmonizers that they plan on getting back together.

“In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” they said in their statement. For now, we’ll always have this video to remember them as a group!