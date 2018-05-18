Donald Trump Once Bragged He Could Have ‘Nailed’ Princess Diana — If She Passed An HIV Test

Wow. An old interview has surfaced in which now-President Donald Trump brags that he could have romanced the late Princess Diana — under one condition. Here’s all the details on this shocking story.

Truly disturbing. A 21-year-old radio interview has just resurfaced in which America’s current president, Donald J. Trump, 71, bragged to Howard Stern that he could have slept with Princess Diana, via People. The chat occurred in 1997, just months after she had died in a tragic car accident in Paris. Stern had asked, “Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di? You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her?” Trump responded, “I think I could have.”

However, there’s just one caveat to this bizarre claim: Princess Diana would have had to pass an HIV test. That’s when Stern and Trump acted out a conversation in which the now-president convinces the princess to get tested. “Hey Lady Di, would you go to the doctor?” the shock jock said. Trump chimed in, “Go back over to my Lexus, because I have a new doctor. We wanna give you a little checkup.” This interview arrives just hours before Diana youngest son Prince Harry is getting married to former actress Meghan Markle.

The avoiding of sexual transmitted diseases has been an apparent preoccupation of Trump’s throughout his adult life. Recently, a video surface of Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealing that on 2 separate occasions, in December 2016 and March 2017, he had to explain to the commander-in-chief the difference between HIV, the virus that causes AIDS and HPV, Human Papillomaviruses, which can lead to cancer. “Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HPV and HIV,” Gates said during a Gates Foundation event. “So I was able to explain that those were rarely confused with each other.”