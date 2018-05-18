Chrissy Teigen Reveals Newborn Son Has The ‘Same Nose’ As Luna In Sweet New Tweet: ‘We’re In Love’

Giving details about her newborn son for the 1st time, Chrissy Teigen gushed about the tiny baby, even revealing he resembles big sister Luna! Find out here the other adorable things she said.

Back on Twitter for the first time since announcing her son’s birth on May 16, Chrissy Teigen, 32, provided her fans with a few more details about her and John Legend‘s, 39, baby boy on May 18. While we still don’t have a name — or a first pic for that matter — we do know he looks like big sister Luna Simone, 2! Chrissy also confirmed the infant arrived a “few weeks early,” and of course she and her family are already obsessed with him!

Responding to one follower’s tweet asking if the new baby looks like Luna, Chrissy wrote, “Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.” How sweet is that? When Chrissy revealed she had given birth, she simply tweeted, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and smiley emojis. Although the little man was born early, Chrissy was seemingly ready for his arrival. After all, on May 9 she posted, “happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

Next, fans are hoping for a first pic and a name reveal. Opening up about the naming process back in February, Chrissy told Ellen DeGeneres that she and John were struggling with finding a suitable moniker. “Boy names are really tough and I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name,” she said. So perhaps the parents haven’t even settled on a name yet!

“I’m so excited to know his name! I love the name Luna so I know his will be just as perfect,” one fan commented on Chrissy’s new tweet. Another gushed, “I’m really gonna need to see a picture or I might pass out.” Us too, girl, us too!