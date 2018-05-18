11 Celebs Who’ve Flashed Their Bras On Red Carpets: Nicole Scherzinger & More

Nothing is off limits these days when Hollywood’s hottest stars hit the red carpet! Now celebs like Nicole Scherzinger are even showcasing their undergarments for the cameras! See the best snaps of your favorite stars baring it all!

Red carpet rule breakers! Hollywood’s A-List are showing off their bras for the camera and they don’t care! And, why should they? From Nicole Scherzinger, 39, to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, your favorite stars are obsessed with this trend and so are we. Scherzinger showed off her bra on the red carpet at the amfAR and Nuitapp yacht party on May 16. The former Pussycat Doll along with Winnie Harlow, 23, were on hand to help the AIDS research charity launch their latest fundraiser at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. See Nicole’s bra-baring outfit and more times celebs showed off their undergarments on the red carpet in our attached gallery!

While this trend is new for 2018, it’s actually been around for quite some time. The American Music Awards red carpet was filled with bra-baring looks in 2016. It could’ve been assumed that the awards show sent out a dress code with the amount of ensembles that featured stars’ underwear and bras. Normally there are a lot of super-high slits and dramatically low-cut necklines, but as many as eight celebrities took skin-baring to a new level. Tararji P. Henson, 47, rocked a black bra under her oversized white tunic dress. Nina Dobrev, 29, showed off her black, lace lingerie bra under her bedazzled pantsuit. And, then there was Bella Thorne, 20, who just flat out wore her bra on the AMAs red carpet.

See these stars, along with Mariah Carey, 48, Selena Gomez, 25, Gigi Hadid, 23, and more who rock their bras on the red carpet in our attached gallery!

Nicole Scherzinger poses on the red carpet at the amfAR and Nuitapp yacht party at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.