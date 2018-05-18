Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Hot Abs In Black Bikini Top After Finally Revealing Her Scars

Work it! Carrie Underwood put her new face and perfect body on full display when she posted a photo of herself promoting her fitness and lifestyle brand to Instagram on May 18. Check it out here!

Carrie Underwood, 35, is officially back! After hiding out for some time after suffering a major injury back in November 2017 that required her to get more than 40 stitches on her face, the “Before He Cheats” singer has been posting several photos of her “new” look to Instagram. On Friday, Carrie posted a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a black bikini top from her clothing line Calia by Carrie paired with oversized sunglasses and a sarong. We can’t help but notice her incredibly toned stomach and perfect skin. Can we say goals?! Plus, we didn’t even notice her surgery scars. Check out the photo below!

Although it seems like Carrie looks exactly the same as before, she explained during an interview with Today that it takes a lot to hide her scars. “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste,” Carrie said to host Hoda Kotb. “Everyday I feel a little more back to normal,” Carrie continued. Well, we’re glad to hear she’s doing much better. For those of you who don’t know, Carrie fell down a flight of stairs while taking her dogs out causing her to fall on to her face.

“There was one step and I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities– So, that’s why my left hand is fine. But, I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would’ve been perfectly fine,” Carrie shared on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones podcast. How scary! Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Carrie has fully recovered and we can’t wait to see more of her this year!